SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department quickly put it out.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke condition, but no injuries have been reported. The Red Cross provided assistance for six adults and five children.

Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joe Dolan said multiple agencies assisted in the fight against the flames. He commended the agencies for their swift, effective work.