Multi-town car chase leads to deadly crash

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday at 7:43 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was told about a “suspicious vehicle” complaint. The car was, at the time, being handled by the U.S. Park Rangers at the Saratoga Battlefield in the Town of Stillwater.

According to police, the vehicle struck barriers at the park entrance and then fled from the Rangers on State Route 32. It was at that point the Rangers lost sight of it.

While checking the area for the vehicle, the Stillwater Police Department located the vehicle while it was driving southbound on State Route 4. The vehicle continued to flee from police and drove through the Village of Stillwater before reaching the City of Mechanicville. The driver proceeded through Mechanicville and continued westbound on State Route 67.

The vehicle ultimately reached U.S. Route 9, where it turned south and hit signs in the roundabout at Routes 9 and 67. The driver then proceeded south on Route 9 and ultimately crossed over to the northbound lane and hit a guardrail. At this point, the vehicle was near Goldfoot Road in the Town of Malta. When police caught up to the vehicle, the driver was found dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police say the name of the driver will not be released until the end of the investigation.