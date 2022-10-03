WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Mall could become a mixed-use destination with both housing and retail spaces. Macerich, the owner of the Wilton Mall, and Paramount Development have proposed adding 382 new luxury, rental homes that include both apartments and townhomes.

The project is still in the early planning stages. Macerich and Paramount need approval from the Wilton Town Board to move forward. The project was discussed during a September 21 Planning Board meeting and could come up again in a second meeting on October 19.

Paramount said shopping malls, including the Wilton Mall, have changed over the past several years and need to evolve. In 2018, Bon-Ton and Sears closed. In 2020, Bow-Tie Cinemas closed. By adding housing, Paramount said the residents will support existing retailers and attract new brands.

The project would have two phases. Phase one includes demolishing the vacant Bon-Ton store for 296 apartments. Phase two includes building 86 three-story townhomes in the northeast corner of the property.

Resident amenities

A gated community

Private storage units

Pool

Multiple grilling stations

Electric vehicle charging stations

Playground

A 24-hour clubhouse that will feature a fitness center, resident lounge, business center, cybercafé, golf simulator, pet grooming station, wine tasting club, multimedia room, game room, 24-hour package lockers, and an indoor bicycle storage and repair facility.

Washers and dryers in-unit

High-speed internet

The apartment buildings will have sunken garages and each townhome will have its own garage

Possibly a sand volleyball court, a pickleball court, an indoor basketball court, and an indoor swimming pool

If the development is approved, Paramount said construction will begin by spring 2024. The first housing units would be ready for people to move in within three years.

Projected timeline

Winter 2022: Town Board votes on project approval

Winter 2023: Former Bon-Ton demolition and mall wing restoration begins

Spring 2024: Sitework begins, including phase 1 infrastructure and grading for phase 2

Summer 2024: Construction of phase 1 apartments begins

Fall 2025: Apartments open to residents

Summer 2026: Construction of phase 2 townhomes begins

Summer 2027: Townhomes open to residents

Paramount launched a website detailing the entire Wilton Mall housing project. The site includes a place where the public can provide feedback. Paramount hopes the project will be approved at a Town Board meeting in November.