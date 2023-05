The summer showings are Strange World on June 2, Minions: Rise of Gru on July 7, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on August 4.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association is once more hosting Movies in the Park! This year, there will be three showings at Wiswall Park on the first Fridays of June, July, and August.

In case of rain, the showings will be postponed until the next day. Movies start at dusk, approximately 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. The summer showings are Strange World on June 2, Minions: Rise of Gru on July 7, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on August 4.