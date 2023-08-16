CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEW10) — A motorcyclist has passed away following an accident on State Route 146 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say, Geoffrey Gabel, 53, of Halfmoon, was traveling eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a Nissan SUV making a left turn.

A passerby provided assistance to Gabel until first responders arrived. Gabel was transported to Ellis Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. State Route 146 is closed from the Shenendehowa campus to State Route 146A. Police expect the roadway to be reopened by 6 p.m.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Assisting agencies include the New York State Police, Jonesville Fire Department, Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation.