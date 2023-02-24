BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday night after he crashed on Lake Road in Ballston. State troopers were sent to the wreck at about 9:30 p.m.

According to police, John A. Matrazzo, 21, of Ballston, had been riding alongside Charles B. Mccormack III, 22, of Ballston Spa, when it happened. Matrazzo went off the road and hurt himself, police said. He was taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment.

Both Matrazzo and Mccormack III were arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mccormack III was taken to the State Police barracks in Saratoga, where he allegedly refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. He was issued tickets returnable to the Ballston Town Court on March 16 and released.

After he recovered from his injuries, Matrazzo reported to the same barracks for processing. He is due back in the Ballston Town Court on March 14.