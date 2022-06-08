MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said a woman has been critically injured in a crash on the Northway on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on I-87 northbound between exits 11 and 12.

Police said two motorcycles were involved in the crash. The woman was transported to Saratoga Hospital with critical injuries. The man driving the other motorcycle was uninjured.

The left lanes in both directions were closed for a period of time this morning. All lanes are now open.

Check back with NEWS10 for updates.