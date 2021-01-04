Moreau resident starts closet giveaway to help people in need

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Malina Lotz, a Moreau resident, has spent the past week transforming her living room into a closet giveaway. After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease last year, she made a promise to herself that she would help others.

Lotz came up with the idea to transform her home into a free closet store and posted the news on social media. The next day she had bags and bags of donation – so many items she’s still working on space to showcase them.

Although the items are free, she asks for cash donations for those who can chip in to help fund the project.

Eventually, Lotz wants to transform her basement into a proper storefront. Beginning next week, they’ll start deliveries once a week.

Lotz is located at 507 Gansevoort Road in Moreau. The giveaway is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.