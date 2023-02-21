BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An indictment has been filed against Justin P. Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, in connection to a fatal crash that took place on I-87 in Wilton on September 15, 2022. According to the police, Rodriguez was traveling north on I-87 when he drove onto the shoulder, striking a disabled box truck, tow truck, and tow truck driver Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville.
At the time of the crash, Bleickhardt was preparing the box truck for towing. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Rodriguez is facing the following charges:
Murder in the 2nd Degree
Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree
Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree
Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated
Driving While Intoxicated
Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Use of Drugs and Alcohol
Operating a Motor Vehicle with a .08% of 1% or More of Alcohol
Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree
Reckless Driving
Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Property Damage
Move Over Law: Operation of Vehicle When Approaching a Parked, Stopped, or Standing Hazard Vehicle
Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
Police say Rodriguez had four previous DWIs, and his license had been permanently revoked. In October, hundreds of ambulances and tow trucks honored Bleickhardt in a procession from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward, and Hudson Falls.