BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An indictment has been filed against Justin P. Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, in connection to a fatal crash that took place on I-87 in Wilton on September 15, 2022. According to the police, Rodriguez was traveling north on I-87 when he drove onto the shoulder, striking a disabled box truck, tow truck, and tow truck driver Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville.

At the time of the crash, Bleickhardt was preparing the box truck for towing. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Rodriguez is facing the following charges:

Murder in the 2nd Degree

Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Driving While Intoxicated

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Use of Drugs and Alcohol

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a .08% of 1% or More of Alcohol

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Reckless Driving

Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Property Damage

Move Over Law: Operation of Vehicle When Approaching a Parked, Stopped, or Standing Hazard Vehicle

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Police say Rodriguez had four previous DWIs, and his license had been permanently revoked. In October, hundreds of ambulances and tow trucks honored Bleickhardt in a procession from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward, and Hudson Falls.