POMFRET, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Moreau man has died in a snowmobile crash in Pomfret, Vermont. Vermont State Police said James Darrow Jr., 56, sustained fatal injuries.

On April 2 around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to Suicide Six Ski Area for a snowmobile crash. Police said that during a snowmobile race event, Darrow was traveling down the mountain when he left the course area and crashed into a tree.

The snowmobile was also totaled. Vermont State Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and DHART on scene.