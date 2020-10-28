Moreau man charged with felony cruelty to animals

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are reporting the arrest of Zachary D. Bowers, 26, of Moreau for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say they received a complaint that accused Bowers of throwing a 5-mont-old puppy and breaking one of its legs. The puppy does not belong to Bowers, according to police, and has been turned over to the SPCA.

The class E felony charge carries up to four years behind bars, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report