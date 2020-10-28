Moreau man charged with felony cruelty to animals

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are reporting the arrest of Zachary D. Bowers, 26, of Moreau for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say they received a complaint that accused Bowers of throwing a 5-mont-old puppy and breaking one of its legs. The puppy does not belong to Bowers, according to police, and has been turned over to the SPCA.

The class E felony charge carries up to four years behind bars, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

