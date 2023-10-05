MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moreau Lake State Park in Moreau will reopen Thursday after closing due to the missing 9-year-old kidnapping investigation. The park will be reopening with more park rangers, increased park police, and New York State Police patrols, as well as newly installed security cameras.

In consultation with Park Police, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) will conduct a thorough review of the kidnapping as the investigation develops. OPRHP will continue to identify areas where the agency can improve the safety of the park and create enjoyable, recreational, and interpretive opportunities for all New York State residents and visitors.

“State Parks are a source of relaxation and recreation for so many people, and we are committed to ensuring that sense of tranquility and trust for our patrons,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “We thank all the agencies and volunteers involved in [the missing 9-year-old’s] safe return including Park Police, New York State Police, DEC, FBI, rangers, and park staff who worked day and night Saturday through Monday to bring this terrible situation to a close.”