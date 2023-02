GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In search for some outdoors Valentine’s ideas? On February 18th, head to the Moreau Lake State Park with your loved ones and friends for a Valentine Luminary Walk from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

After an illuminated evening stroll, guests can stop by the Warming Hut with their mugs where the Friends of Moreau Lake State Park will serve hot chocolate. There will also be a fire that guests can warm up by. No reservations are required, and guests will be charged $5 per car.