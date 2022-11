On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moreau Lake State Park will be hosting a holiday luminary walk on Friday, December 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.

The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park will be serving hot chocolate at the Warming Hut, where there will also be a bonfire. There are no sign-ups required for the event. The event costs a $5 program fee per vehicle, payable by cash or check upon arrival. For more information, click here.