Moreau Lake State Park getting 860-acre expansion

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Moreau Lake State Park is getting a 860-acre expansion, announced New York Governor Kathy Hochul. The new land includes a natural habitat along an undeveloped stretch of the Hudson River that will be known as Big Bend Point.

“The acquisition at Big Bend Point guarantees the protection of a critical habitat and pristine natural resource,” said Hochul. “Moreau Lake State Park is visited by hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts each year for camping, swimming, and exploring its popular trail network. With more people than ever visiting our parks, this acreage will expand options for outdoor recreation in the region and preserve open space in fast-growing Saratoga County.”

Big Bend Point (NYS Parks)

Map (NYS Parks)

New York State Parks partnered with the Open Space Institute to protect the former logging site at Big Bend Point. The Point includes logging roads that can be converted into an accessible trail network for year-round walking, bicycling, birding and wildlife viewing, equestrian riding, and non-motorized winter sports. State Parks plans to install car-top boat and kayak launches, and permit hunting in-season.

The $1.6 million purchase of Big Bend Point was funded by the Environmental Protection Fund. The acquisition brings Moreau Lake State Park’s total acreage to 6,250 acres, making it one of the ten largest parks in the state park system.

State Parks is developing a site plan that aims to open the new area to visitors in 2022.