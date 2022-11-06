MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moreau Community Center will be hosting its 41st annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19. The bazaar will last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The bazaar will feature over 25 tables and will include raffles, crafters, exhibitors, holiday gifts, food, and more. Friday night will include a hot dog and mac and cheese dinner. A breakfast special will be held on Saturday, as well as soups and sandwiches for lunch.