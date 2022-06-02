GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Are you interested in hiking the trails of Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park at night? View nature in a new light, or lack thereof, as you walk the trails under the full moon.

The group will cover around one-and-a-half miles of trail. The June Moonlight Hike is scheduled for Monday, June 13, starting at 8:30 p.m. In the month of July, the hike is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, also beginning at 8:30 p.m.

This is a free program guided by an environmental educator. Registration is required, and space is limited. Registration is available online, on the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website.

For more information, contact the Preserve and Park office at (518) 450-0321. You can also send them an email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.