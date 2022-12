SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The dates have been set for Moonlight Hikes at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park. Those interested in participating can register online. The schedule is as follows:

December 7: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

January 6: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

February 5: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

March 7: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.