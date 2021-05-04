Momentive to pay $2M+ in penalties and compensation

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an order for Waterford-based Momentive Performance Materials to pay $2.3 million in penalties, community compensation, and corrective actions.

Penalties for air, water, and hazardous waste violations total $1 million, with another million going toward an environmental benefit project for the surrounding communities of Halfmoon and Waterford. Details of that project will be announced later. Finally, the company will also waive a $300,000 tax refund from the Waterford-Halfmoon school district.

The DEC order settles all Momentive violations dating to 2007, along with additional corrective actions for violations not previously addressed. Momentive will also upgrade the facility to head off any potential future violations. The Waterford plant will also transition from a bulk chemicals manufacturing facility to a specialty chemicals manufacturing facility.

Along with violating environmental laws, the DEC says that the Saratoga County facility was also dinged for its permit conditions. The DEC says it will act again if the facility does not comply moving forward.

Momentive says that its violations and non-compliance issues were addressed immediately, and that they had no significant impact on human health, safety, or the environment. They released a statement to NEWS10: “We appreciate the constructive dialogue we had with the Department in resolving these past issues and look forward to our continued efforts to transform the Waterford facility into a global center focusing on advanced silicone technologies,” said Craig Branchfield, the senior vice president of environmental health and safety at Momentive. “The company is committed to continuing to work with the NYSDEC on matters related to environmental permitting.”