Mom honors daughter killed in training accident with art exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An art exhibit showcasing the artwork of fallen soldier Abigail Jenks will be on display at Wesley Health Care Center during the month of September. The display was put together by her mom, Mary Jenks, a licensed practical nurse at Wesley.

The exhibit features more than 70 pieces of artwork showcasing Abigail’s passion for drawing. Her drawings feature many themes and subjects, including a variety of animals, mythical creatures and several Saratoga favorites such as horses and ballerinas.

Abigail was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army who was killed during a training exercise on April 19 while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The 20-year-old was a 2018 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a resident of Saratoga County before joining the Army.

The exhibit opens September 8. Due to health and safety precautions, the art exhibit will not be open to the general public but will be available to residents and staff. A virtual exhibit of artwork will be featured on The Wesley Community website.