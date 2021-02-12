Mohawk Honda, Mohawk Chevrolet host virtual pet adoption clinic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mohawk Honda and Mohawk Chevrolet will host a virtual pet adoption clinic at Saratoga Springs-based indoor dog park, Chow Bella. The event will feature adoptable pets, conversations on how to best take care of your pet, and a Valentine’s Day-themed show.  

Participating area shelters include Lucky Puppy Rescue, Fulton County Regional SPCA, Saratoga County Animal Shelter and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. 

The event will take place on Friday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who are interested in attending can visit either the Mohawk Honda Facebook page or the Mohawk Chevrolet Facebook page.

