The free community vaccination and microchip clinic is for cats and dogs only.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Chevrolet will host a pet adoption clinic at their Ballston Spa dealership on Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over twenty adoption agencies from the Capital Region will be in attendance.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and fun activities will be abundant for the whole family. This event looks to bring awareness to the importance of pet adoption and finding pets a loving home.