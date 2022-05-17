CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 15, Mohawk Auto Group employees helped spruce up two educational agencies serving preschool-aged children. Employees volunteered at New Meadow School in Clifton Park and Crossroads Center for Children in Rotterdam. Spring cleaning efforts included painting picnic tables, landscaping, and more.

“Our team at Mohawk Honda cares about our community and this is one way we know how to give back,” said Mohawk Honda General Manager Greg Johnson. “The day was a family affair with spouses, partners, and children of employees coming out to help. My two young boys were right by my side throughout the day, and it was a great experience that I am sure they will remember fondly.”

You can watch a live stream of the cleanup at New Meadow School on behalf of Mohawk Honda online.