WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found dead in the Mohawk River. Diane Primeau, a 67-year-old from Waterford, had been missing since December 1.

Primeau was reported missing by a concerned family member and was last seen leaving her Waterford residence in her vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said no criminal activity is involved in the case.