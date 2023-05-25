SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an individual who has been reported missing. According to the police, Victor Demarco, 65, was last seen on May 11.

Police describe Demarco as 5’7” and approximately 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Demarco’s main mode of transportation is by bus. Police believe he may currently be in New York City. Demarco has a history of mental health treatment and may need medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact (518) 584-1800.