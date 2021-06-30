Missing man in town of Day found deceased

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities are reporting that Rickey C. Allen, a 48-year-old town of Day man who’s been missing since June 14, was found dead on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that Allen’s body was discovered behind a home on Hollow Road late Tuesday afternoon. His cause of death is pending autopsy, but police do not suspect criminal believed to be criminal in nature. The case is still under investigation, and his next of kin has been notified.

Before the search for Allen came to a tragic end, law enforcement aided with helicopters, drones, and dogs.

