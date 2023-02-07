SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mind Body Soul Expo is returning to Saratoga Springs for its 7th year. The event is set for April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The expo focuses on wellness, health, and holistic therapies. The event features lectures, workshops, a healing and meditation room, essential oils, crystals, jewelry, organic products, live music, psychics, tarot card readers, belly dancers, and local artisans and businesses. In total, over 130 vendors will be in attendance.

Admission to the Mind Body Soul Expo is free. You can get your free ticket on the Eventbrite website.