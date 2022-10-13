MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A late-September motorcycle crash on Galway Road in Milton has claimed the life of a Galway man, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, Jeffrey S. Weir, 61, was headed east on Galway Road at about 6 a.m. September 30 when he ran into a car that had pulled out of a driveway.

Weir was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital by LifeNet, where he eventually died from his injuries. The driver of the other car has been cooperative with investigators, according to the release.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Rock City Falls Fire Department and Community Corps EMS.