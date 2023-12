MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley M. Palmer, 62, of Milton, on Tuesday. Palmer faces the charge of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Investigations determined that Palmer allegedly had sexual contact with a female victim under the age of 13. The victim is known to him.

Palmer was arraigned in the Malta Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further action.