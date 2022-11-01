MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called. Troopers responded to the ransacked home at about 11 a.m., for reports of an active burglary.

The alleged burglars could run, but they couldn’t hide from the State Police. Paige M. Norton, 26, and James F. Hall Jr., 28, were found shortly after the incident and arrested. They were taken to the Saratoga State Police barracks for processing and arraigned in the Malta Town Court.

Both are facing a single charge of second-degree burglary. According to police, Hall Jr. had drugs on him when he was arrested, so he was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Norton was released on probation. Hall Jr. was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.