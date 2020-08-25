Milk and food distribution returning to Saratoga County Fairgrounds

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another food and dairy distribution event is taking place at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The event lasts until 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Event organizers say the earliest cars can start lining up is 9:30 a.m., and to enter through Gate 1.

Walk-ups won’t be served, so you must be in a vehicle to take advantage of this food distribution event, and you must stay in your car while there. Staff will deliver the food to your trunk or through your windows, if necessary.

Each vehicle that comes to the event will get two gallons of milk, 20 pounds of produce, and 10 pounds of other food. They should have enough stock to supply about 1,000 vehicles or more.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Renzi Foodservice, Dairy Farmers of America, and the American Dairy Association North East are set to give out over 2,500 gallons of milk and 30,000 pounds of food—a grand total of 25.75 tons altogether.

