Middle Grove man charged after shooting during property dispute

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers arrested Isaac H. Montero, 38, of Middle Grove following an altercation over property lines at a home in Greenfield.
Police allege that, after the dispute with a hunter, Montero fired a 12-gauge shotgun at and then restrained the hunter at gunpoint.
Montero is charged with:
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- First-degree unlawful imprisonment
- Second-degree menacing
If convicted, these charges could earn Montero up to 12 years in jail, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.
