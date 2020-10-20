Middle Grove man charged after shooting during property dispute

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers arrested Isaac H. Montero, 38, of Middle Grove following an altercation over property lines at a home in Greenfield.

Police allege that, after the dispute with a hunter, Montero fired a 12-gauge shotgun at and then restrained the hunter at gunpoint.

Montero is charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree menacing

If convicted, these charges could earn Montero up to 12 years in jail, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES