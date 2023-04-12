MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NAPA Auto Parts is holding a grand opening for its new Milton location on April 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those in attendance have a chance to meet NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

Elliott will be at the new store on April 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening poster notes that only the first 200 people in line are guaranteed to meet him.

Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. He is NASCAR’s five-time fan-voted most popular driver.

The grand opening celebration also features remote radio station broadcasts, free lunch from The Beast Food Truck (first 250 people to make a purchase each day), F1 race simulators, Saratoga Automobile Museum classic cars, and a bounce house and face painting on Saturday. NAPA will also have some special sale items such as motor oil, windshield wipers and jacks.

NAPA Auto Parts in Milton is located at 352 Rowland Street. The store is regularly open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.