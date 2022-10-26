STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater.

The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his personality.

How does he keep his mullet in tip-top shape? Well, it’s a lifestyle. He goes to The Shop in Mechanicville for frequent haircuts.

“I go to The Shop every two, three weeks now. With my newfound notoriety and glory, I have to come here about every three or four days,” said Salvadore.

“It’s wild I’m still kind of grasping everything that’s going on, the sky’s the limit for the both of us,” said Justin Cyr, his barber.

So what’s next for Scott? He will be a judge for the 518 Mullet Contest at The Bro Show taking place at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Nov. 13.