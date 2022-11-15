MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16th annual Mechanicville Area Community Services Center will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. The annual Thanksgiving distribution benefits on average 1100 Capital Region families.

With the help of sponsors and donations, Capital Region community members will have one less worry. The event will take place at the Mechanicville-Stillwater NY Lodge No. 1403, 300 Park Avenue, Mechanicville NY 12118. Mike Raucci of New Country Toyota of Clifton Park will be hosting the event.