Mechanicville teacher let go after not following COVID mandates

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville teacher is out of a job after not complying with New York State COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The resolution was passed by the school board Thursday night. The 7-12 grade Spanish teacher was relieved of her job because she refused to submit to weekly COVID testing since she was unvaccinated.

The district said the teacher was let go because of state guidelines requiring teachers to either be vaccinated or have weekly COVID testing.

The teacher will no longer be a district employee starting November 7.

