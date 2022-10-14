MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Police Department has added a secure drop-off kiosk for unwanted and unused medication to their headquarters, located at 36 North Main Street. The kiosk will be available every day, 24 hours a day, and those who choose to use it do not need to notify staff of their intent.

“Kiosks like this are an important tool in the effort to combat the opioid epidemic,” the Department said on Facebook. Both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, pills, and other solids are accepted in any dosage for environmentally safe disposal.

The following items are NOT accepted:

Herbal remedies

Vitamins

Supplements

Cosmetics

Medical devices

Batteries

Mercury-containing thermometers

Illicit drugs

Pet pesticide products

Sharps

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the majority of prescription drug abusers get their drugs from friends and family, often taking them from home medicine cabinets without asking. Properly disposing of medication can reduce this risk.

Unwanted or expired medications can also be especially dangerous for children. It is estimated that the percentage of child poisoning deaths due to medications has nearly doubled since the 1970s, from 36% to 64%. Improper disposal of medications can also negatively impact the environment when flushed down the toilet or put in a landfill.