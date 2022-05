MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police are investigating after two women were found dead on South Central Avenue. They, along with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said criminal activity is not suspected, and the investigation into their deaths is ongoing. No ages or names were givens.

There is no threat to the public, according to police, and any reports of a shooting in the area are false.