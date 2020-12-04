Mechanicville City School District preparing for possibility of yellow zone

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With an increase in COVID-19 cases, school districts like Mechanicville are preparing for the possibility of Saratoga County being designated as a yellow zone. While that has yet to happen, the district is already taking action.

“Beginning tomorrow, grades seven through twelve will be fully virtual,” explained Bruce Potter, superintendent.



“We are going to include some flex times on Wednesday’s— it will be a full school day, but it will be synchronous Monday, Tuesday, Friday and it will be asynchronous on Wednesday with specific interventions, especially for our students who have been struggling virtually.”

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are remaining in classrooms.

As a part of the yellow zone designation, schools must test 20% of in-person students, faculty, and staff over a two-week period. The Mechanicville City School District already has a contract with Adirondack Health and Wellness to administer COVID-19 tests in the school’s bus loop.

When asked about how districts throughout New York are preparing for yellow zones, NYSUT President Andy Pallotta shared this response.

“We knew going into this that once we open the schools, they might have to close. We said when you close, make sure you do all the testing, and tracing that is necessary,” said Pallotta.

When it comes to Mechanicville, the superintendent said the district is prepared regardless of being put in a yellow, orange, or red designation.

“If it’s the worst, we are ready.” said Potter. “If it’s the best, I know everybody will be ready to come back in this building.”