MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.

The owners are happy to be able to stay in the community where it all started. Community members are excited, too.

“So the process only took six months,” co-owner Kevin Tollisen explained. “From the time we acquired the building, and we’re opening today. So lots of renovations, a lot of good work from our contractors, and we are blessed with a great grand opening.”

The confectionary spent 13 years at its original location before the move. Now you can find them at 223 Park Ave.