MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers say, for years, “Anything That Floats” was the biggest event of the spring in Mechanicville. After a successful relaunch in 2022, the race is returning to the Anthony Kill on April 2.

Anything That Floats is an opportunity for participants to build a vessel that will float for about a quarter mile on the Anthony Kill. The event will immediately follow the annual White Water Derby, a longer race composed of kayaks and canoes.

There is a full complement of firemen and first responders throughout the route of Anything That Floats to ensure the safety of participants. “This event is a great opportunity for MACSC to

drive our mission empowering youth and their families to work together towards a common goal, maintain a community presence, and build stronger relationships and rapport with the community we serve,” a spokesperson for the sponsor organization, Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to hold a fun, family event, and encourage the next generation of floaters, and others around the Capital Region to get involved and join us.”

The event is slated for Sunday, April 2 at noon. Racers will set sail from O’Reilly Auto Parts, at 80 N Central Avenue, and end at Mechanicville City Dock, where the Anthony Kill meets the Hudson River.

Registration is open now online. For more information, reach out to Tammie Alikonis at (518) 664-8322 x1014.