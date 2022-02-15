SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs is lifting mask mandates in city buildings, including City Hall. City Council members unanimously passed the resolution lifting the mandate Tuesday night.

Read the full language of the resolution:

BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Saratoga Springs, New York, as follows:

WHEREAS, the Saratoga County Public Health Department has confirmed that the County is now experiencing a significant decrease in the level of COVID-19 community transmission, and the Governor of the State of New York has eliminated the mandate for the wearing of face masks in public places and businesses.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that this Council is eliminating the requirement that all employees and visitors must wear masks when entering City Hall. In the future, the City Council will continue to monitor our public health organization at the county, state and federal level. Should there be changes necessitating the reimplementation of masking, the City Council will take any and all necessary steps to protect our employees and those visiting our facilities.