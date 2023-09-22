SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Regional YMCA and Bikeatoga are partnering to provide fall foliage bike rides on October 7 and 8. A buffet breakfast will be offered and included each morning at the YMCA.

In celebration of the 246th anniversary of the Battle of Saratoga, Saturday’s ride will take riders through fields where American forces defeated the British army. On Sunday, riders can enjoy a beautiful ride through fields and farmlands.

Participants will receive a day pass to the Saratoga YMCA, where they can use the swimming pool, sauna, and HydroMassage (with additional fees) or even attend an afternoon yoga class. Proceeds will benefit youth programming at the YMCA and Bikeatoga’s bike recycling community workshop.

