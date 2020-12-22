Man stranded after crash rescued in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who became stranded in the woods after crashing his car on Friday evening has been rescued. Officers walked almost 40 minutes through three feet of snow to reach the man, who was lost in woodland near Columbia Avenue.

Officers initially responded to a 911 hang up call in the Columbia Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m. on December 18. An officer responded to the area but could not locate anyone in distress.

Around 30 minutes later, a dispatcher received a call from a man claiming to be lost in the woods after crashing his car in a snowbank near Columbia Avenue.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the area and New York State Police, who were following Saratoga Springs Police Department’s radio traffic, located the missing man’s car.

After a perimeter was established and footprints were located leading into the woods from behind a house, Officers Stephanie Berbrick and Bill McDonough entered the woods in three feet of snow to locate the caller, who was becoming less responsive over the phone.

It took around 40 minutes for the officers to locate the man, who was near a creek, barefoot and dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department arrived and began administering aid to the man. Carrying him over the snow was difficult so a path was cleared from Columbia Avenue. Officers say it took a further 40 minutes to remove the man from the woods and he may have been in there for around two hours in total.

The caller was transported to Saratoga Hospital where he was treated and released. An Saratoga Springs Police Department officer and one New York State Park Police officer received treatment for cold exposure and were also released.

Multiple officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department, New York State Parks Police, and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call along with members of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, Round Lake, NY Fire Department, Malta-Stillwater EMS.