BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juan Munguia, 34, was sentenced to two to four years incarceration on Monday. Munguia had previously pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery for an incident in Saratoga Springs.

Saratoga Springs Police responded to a reported robbery in the area of Lake Avenue and Pavilion Row on May 14. Investigations determined that a suspect had approached the victim from behind and forcibly took property.

The suspect then fled on a bike. Police were able to identify Munguia and took him into custody.