SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Chalmers Davis, 44, originally of Schenectady, was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Davis was found guilty by a trial jury on March 28, 2022, in connection with a stabbing on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.

On August 10, 2021, Davis nearly stabbed one man to death and almost slashed another man’s throat following a late-night alleged verbal dispute. The victim was slashed in the arm and transported to Albany Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery said police.

During Davis’s trial, the prosecuting attorney requested that he be sentenced to the maximum period of incarceration allowed by law given his near-thirty-year violent criminal history. The judge then reviewed Davis’s history in this case and prior criminal convictions, along with his social history before a final decision was made.

Saratoga County Hon. Judge James A. Murphy III concluded Davis offered a superficial level of remorse for his acts of violence on Aug 10, which were callous and demonstrated a complete disregard for human life. Judge Murphy highlighted that the video captured a “bone-chilling scene to watch,” and Davis demonstrated “an astonishing lack of remorse.”

Additionally, Davis has also been sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Frandino, and Samuel Maxwell, with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Jack Barney.