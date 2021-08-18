Man rescued after being pinned in 6 ft. trench for 4 hours

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 50-year-old man is happy to be alive after he was rescued from a 6 ft. trench.
It was a successful rescue and tremendous effort. The man was working at a construction site where the dirt was very wet and caved in quickly.
He was pinned in the 6 ft. trench for nearly four hours. His left leg was stuck and bent behind him, which made the rescue harder.
“There were times when it was hurting him. We had a doctor here in case we needed him. We had EMS here hooked up to IV giving him meds, so tremendous job by them.”
Incidents like this don’t occur often. The walls in the trench were very wet. They were also very deep in groundwater, and everything caved in around them.
The rescue was a team effort by fire, police and EMS. The Town of Colonie Trench Rescue Team was called in because they are the only trench rescue team in the Capital Region, and many local fire departments are not trained on trench rescue.
The team at Sitterly Manor released a statement thanking the many crews who worked to rescue their team member, saying:
“Today we are relieved to report that our Sitterly Manor team member has survived a harrowing experience, and while in pain and injured., he is expected to make a full recovery after a maintenance incident left him unable to extract himself from a mud-filled culvert.
We are incredibly grateful to the many fire, police and emergency medicine personnel who came to our colleague’s aid. The professionals and equipment that arrived at our site within minutes of reporting that a person was in distress was simply astonishing. The skillfulness and expertise that was rendered in rescuing our colleague saved his life and limited his injuries. We cannot adequately express our gratitude and appreciation for the commitment of these emergency responders.”
