Man rescued after being pinned in 6 ft. trench for 4 hours

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 50-year-old man is happy to be alive after he was rescued from a 6 ft. trench.

It was a successful rescue and tremendous effort. The man was working at a construction site where the dirt was very wet and caved in quickly.

He was pinned in the 6 ft. trench for nearly four hours. His left leg was stuck and bent behind him, which made the rescue harder.

“There were times when it was hurting him. We had a doctor here in case we needed him. We had EMS here hooked up to IV giving him meds, so tremendous job by them.”

Incidents like this don’t occur often. The walls in the trench were very wet. They were also very deep in groundwater, and everything caved in around them.

The rescue was a team effort by fire, police and EMS. The Town of Colonie Trench Rescue Team was called in because they are the only trench rescue team in the Capital Region, and many local fire departments are not trained on trench rescue.

The team at Sitterly Manor released a statement thanking the many crews who worked to rescue their team member, saying: