MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Mechanicville are looking for a man who’s been missing since March 8. Daniel Murphy did not report for work and has not been heard from since.

Murphy is 41 years old, has balding hair, and blue eyes. He is described as 5’10” tall and around 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat, and a black sweatshirt.

He has a history of addiction, and his family is concerned he may have relapsed. According to police, his vehicle was found abandoned in the city of Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mechanicville Police at (518) 664-7383.