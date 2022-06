WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the town of Wilton. The collision took place just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9.

Police said a 46-year-old man died in the crash. His identity is not being released until family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.