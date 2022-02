BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man was found guilty of numerous charges, including kidnapping.

According to the district attorney’s office, 44-year-old Michael Zakrzewski strangled and assaulted a woman as she tried to leave his house on November 30, 2020. The victim then called police, and Zakrzewski kidnapped the woman and held her over night.

He will be sentenced on May 2 and faces up to 25 years in prison.